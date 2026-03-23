Debt-ridden farmer brothers die after jumping in front of train in Faridkot

In a deeply tragic incident, two farmer brothers allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train near Bahmanwala village on Monday, near Kotkapura town. The brothers jumped in front of Chhindwara Express, resulting in their instant death. The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Jaskaran Singh and his younger brother, 34-year-old Jaswinder Singh alias Jora, residents of Harineau village in Faridkot.

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The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, where the brothers were known to share a close bond. Police teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot soon after receiving information and took the bodies into custody. The bodies were sent for the postmortem examination to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Further proceedings are being carried out based on statements from the bereaved family.

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According to sources and villagers, the brothers were the youngest among eight siblings and lived together with their families, jointly managing farming activities. Though they owned limited land, they also cultivated additional fields on lease. However, they had been under severe mental stress due to mounting debt for a prolonged period.

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Information from the village suggests that the brothers were trapped in a deep financial crisis, with loans allegedly escalating from around Rs 25 lakh to nearly Rs 50 lakh due to accumulated interest and other pressures. Despite continuous efforts, including cultivating crops like potatoes, they were unable to recover costs as market prices remained low, further aggravating their distress.

On the day of the incident, the brothers reportedly reached the railway track on a two-wheeler and waited for the train before taking the extreme step together. Kuldeep Singh, president of the village gurdwara committee, said the brothers shared deep affection and were driven to suicide by financial hardship. He urged the government to waive the family’s debt and provide financial assistance.

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The deceased are survived by their wives and a young daughter each. The incident has triggered a strong reaction from farmer organisations. The Kirti Kisan Union demanded a complete waiver of the family’s loans and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the affected families.

Union leaders, including state president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike and general secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, termed the deaths “deeply unfortunate” and reflective of the worsening condition of small and marginal farmers in Punjab. They alleged that successive governments have failed to fulfil promises of loan waivers, leaving farmers trapped in debt.

“Agriculture has become a loss-making occupation. Instead of making farming viable, policies are pushing farmers out of agriculture,” the leaders said. The union also demanded a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers owning up to 10 acres and called for farmer-friendly agricultural policies. They blamed the prevailing agricultural model for rising input costs and poor returns, stating that such systemic issues continue to push farmers into a debt trap.

Meanwhile, GRP officials confirmed that an investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the statements of the victims’ family members.