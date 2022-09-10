Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 9

A debt-ridden farmer from Gatwali village in Bathinda district allegedly died by suicide on Friday. It is learnt that the farmer’s cotton crop had been damaged due to a whitefly attack this year. He had also taken Rs 10 lakh loan which he could not repay.

The deceased has been identified as Nachhtar Singh who owned five acres.

Harpal Singh and Mandeep Singh, residents of Gatwali village, who brought the body to the Government Hospital, Talwandi Sabo, for post-mortem examination, said, “Nachhtar had taken money on credit, but he he could not repay it. He was under tremendous mental stress for the past sometime. Last year, his cotton crop was damaged due to a bollworm attack, unfortunately this year his crop was damaged due whitefly infestation.”

“Nachhtar did not get any compensation from the government for the crop loss. This aggravated his problems, forcing him to take the extreme step of ending his life,” they said.

Nachhatar Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leader Jagdev Singh said, “We urge the state government to waive his debt and give a government job to at least one family member. As both his sons are unemployed, making both ends meet will be difficult for them.”

