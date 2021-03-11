Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 14

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at Karandi village in Mansa district.

As per information, Mange Ram (36) consumed pesticides late on Saturday evening. Mange Ram, who had bought a tractor on loan, had also taken Rs 10 lakh credit from an arhtiya. As per residents of the village, he was under mental stress for quite sometime as he was not able to repay the loan and interest. He is survived by wife and a seven-year-old son.

Villagers said the state government must provide financial help to the aggrieved family.

Bikramjit Singh, in-charge of Sardulgarh police station, said: “On the basis of the statement of the deceased's wife, we started inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC. After the post-mortem at Government Hospital, the body was handed over to the family members.”

#Mansa