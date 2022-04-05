Debt-ridden Moga farmer dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 4

A debt-ridden farmer, Avtar Singh, died by suicide after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at his residence here yesterday.

Baldev Singh, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), said Avtar, a resident of Mangewala village, owned two acres of land and had a debt of Rs 3 lakh, due to which he was under stress. He demanded debt waiver and a government job for a family member.

A team from the police station (rural) took the body into custody and got the post-mortem examination conducted. The doctors also collected viscera samples to ascertain the nature of poison and find out the exact cause of death.