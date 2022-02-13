Key Constituency: Debutant gives bigwigs a tough fight in Ghanaur

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Ghanaur, February 12

In the rural segment of Ghanaur, two political heavyweights are facing a tough contest from AAP’s debutant candidate and Kabaddi player Gurlal Singh Ghanaur.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, the Congress has trusted sitting MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur and the two heavyweights to face the AAP challenge. The Congress and SAD have remained neck and neck in this constituency, though Jalalpur has been able to firmly grip the constituency. However, with Capt Amarinder Singh not with the Congress anymore, it will be a litmus test for Jalalpur to keep his vote bank intact.

Silent voters hold key Political observers claim a majority of voters are silent and keeping their cards close to their chest, given the fact that both Jalalpur and Chandumajra are aggressive politicians

“Silence is the key and the next week is crucial as the tide can turn any way. Rallies by national leaders and personal meetings can also have a last-minute impact,” they say

Chandumajra, who is known to be a politically astute leader, has strong pockets of influence in this belt. He has been banking on Panthic vote bank and promising to throw out the mining and liquor mafia from the rural segment, which has off late earned notoriety for illegal trades. “I will ensure the rule of law as the MLA. Once the Akali government is formed in the state, we will ensure no village suffers due to Ghaggar floods,” he said.

Jalalpur, on the other hand, said: “I have ensured clean drinking water, industrial corridor project, new roads and improved medical facility to name a few. People will never vote for an outsider as I have been nurturing this constituency for 20 years and voters know that I am always there for them.”

A known face in the area due to his sports achievements, Gurlal joined AAP in June last year. Gurlal, who is said to have been gaining momentum with every passing day, said people of Ghanaur did not have any option earlier. “They are already fed up with traditional parties. A majority of the promises made by them have never been fulfilled.

Locals claim rather than focusing on state-level issues, all candidates are promising all-round development more funds, making it difficult for voters to take a call.

