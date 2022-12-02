December exams in polytechnics, pharmacy colleges delayed in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmet Singh

Chandigarh, December 1

The Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training today postponed the December exams of polytechnic and pharmacy colleges, days after the board decided to set up the nodal examination centres in government run Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and polytechnics.

Earlier, self-centres were allowed at private polytechnics and pharmacy colleges. To check cases of mass copying and other unfair trade practises, the board decided to shift the exam centres to government institutions.

The exams are to be held under CCTV surveillance.

The decision to conduct the exams in government ITIs and polytechnics had been taken in August 2021, but is being implemented now. Senior functionary, Punjab state board of technical edu & industrial training

The board officials said the exams at 46 centres for students of polytechnic courses and 27 centres for pharmacy students were to begin on December 2.

The Registrar-cum-Controller, Examination, said the exams had been postponed till further orders and new date sheet would be announced later.

Citing transportation and logistics issues, private colleges and students from across the state staged a protest outside the state headquarters of the board here on Wednesday. After listening to students and managements of private colleges, the board authorities decided to postpone the exams by at least a week.

The fresh dates are yet to be announced officially.

Re-appear exams of Semester-II, IV and VI and regular exams of Semester I, III and V of polytechnic and pharmacy courses have been postponed.

A senior functionary of the board said the decision to conduct the exams in government ITIs and polytechnics had been taken in August 2021, but was being implemented now.