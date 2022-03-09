Decide plea against Rana Gurjeet Singh in 3 weeks: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set a three-week deadline for Punjab and its functionaries to decide a representation or complaint alleging “body shaming” filed against Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh by retired judicial officer contesting elections from Kapurthala Manju Rana.

Justice Thakur observed the petitioner was seeking appropriate direction to Kapurthala police to take appropriate action and the state counsel did not have any objection to an order by the High Court. —

