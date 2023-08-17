Decision on Delhi blast convict’s release in 4 weeks

Chandigarh, August 16
Delhi bomb blasts case (1993) convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar’s case for premature release will be decided within four weeks, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told today. The matter is pending before a “sentence review board”.
As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s Bench, a dealing assistant appearing for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and another respondent said the case for the grant of premature release to the petitioner was pending before the board and it would decide the case in four weeks.
Taking a note of the submission, Justice Bedi fixed the matter for further hearing on October 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC