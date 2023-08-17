Decision on Delhi blast convict’s release in 4 weeks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Delhi bomb blasts case (1993) convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar’s case for premature release will be decided within four weeks, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told today. The matter is pending before a “sentence review board”.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s Bench, a dealing assistant appearing for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and another respondent said the case for the grant of premature release to the petitioner was pending before the board and it would decide the case in four weeks.

Taking a note of the submission, Justice Bedi fixed the matter for further hearing on October 18.