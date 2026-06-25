Decision on tie-up with SAD when time comes: Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has said a decision with respect to an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or any other Akali faction will be taken when the time comes.

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Answering a related query on the issue at a media conclave in Jalandhar during his recent Punjab visit, Nabin said, “Certain issues are in the womb of time and will be solved when that time comes.” Nabin reiterated that at the present moment and under the current situation, the BJP wants to strengthen its own organisation in every assembly segment of Punjab.

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“Right now, we are moving in that direction and will raise the issues of people in every assembly segment. When the elections come closer and things move, we will make an assessment again and decide on (an alliance) on the basis of that assessment. Today, we are neither in favour of an alliance, nor against,” Nabin said.

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The BJP chief said the party had decided to proceed on its own, as of today. “In the next six months, we will stay on a strong footing in every segment and will go to the people with all our issues. As far as the alliance goes, there’s a lot of time for that to be decided. Today is not the time for assessment of that issue. Let the time come,” Nabin added.

“We will see what message we get from the people. Let me make it clear. Right now, we want to move forward on a strong footing on our own… We will make the decision after six months,” the BJP chief said, indicating, as earlier reported by The Tribune, that the chapter of an alliance with the Akalis might not be fully closed.