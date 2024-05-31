Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 30
Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday wrote to people of Punjab, urging them to vote for the BJP for a developed and thriving state.
Writing on the letterhead that carried the crest of Patiala state, he said the June 1 poll was not an ordinary event, but a decisive moment for the future of children.
The crest of Patiala state denotes the historical princely state of Patiala, which was a self-governing region in British India. It displays an elephant, a lion and horse.
He asked the people of the state, especially the people of Patiala, to come out in large numbers and support him by pressing the BJP’s lotus symbol. Captain Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur is fighting the elections on the BJP ticket from Patiala.
The letter reads: “As you all are aware, I have been unwell for the past few weeks. I am writing this letter to you with an appeal and a heart full of hope to our shared vision of a prosperous and developed Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the BJP is dedicatedly and faithfully serving the nation.”
The former Chief Minister further says: “The elections on June 1 are not just an ordinary election; they are a decisive moment for securing our children’s future. This election is about choosing a path that leads to a ‘Viksit Punjab’ — a developed and thriving Punjab where every citizen enjoys the benefits of progress and prosperity.”
