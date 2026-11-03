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Home / Punjab / Declared dead in records, owner finds Majari land sold to sarpanch’s wife; Nangal SDM orders FIR

Declared dead in records, owner finds Majari land sold to sarpanch’s wife; Nangal SDM orders FIR

An FIR has been ordered against 8 — the then naib tehsildar, a patwari, the village lambardar, the village sarpanch and four private individuals allegedly connected with the transaction

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:40 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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SDM Nangal, Sachin Pathak, has directed the police to register an FIR in an alleged land fraud involving four kanals and 12.5 marlas of ancestral agricultural land in Majari village in the Nangal area of Ropar district. The case involves allegations that the landowner was falsely declared dead in revenue records to facilitate the transfer and subsequent sale of the property. The case was first reported in The Tribune.

In an order, the SDM directed the SHO, Nangal, to register a case under various provisions of the BNS against the then naib tehsildar, a patwari, the village lambardar, the village sarpanch and four private individuals allegedly connected with the transaction.

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According to the order, Mutation No. 2975 was sanctioned on the basis of an alleged false declaration that Parkash Chand, son of Rakha Ram, had died. The property was subsequently transferred in the names of Beena Devi, Vijay Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Kiran Devi, who were described as beneficiaries of the disputed mutation.

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The SDM observed that Parkash Chand was alive and had participated in the proceedings through video conferencing. The order further recorded that the beneficiaries were allegedly not his natural heirs, raising serious questions about the verification process followed before the mutation was sanctioned.

The disputed mutation was entered by the then patwari, Sham Avtar, after the village lambardar, Bakhshish Singh, reportedly identified the natural heirs. It was sanctioned by the then naib tehsildar, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, on December 4, 2025.

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The inquiry also revealed that the land was subsequently sold through a registered sale deed dated June 11, 2026, to Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Majari village sarpanch Gurcharan Singh alias Sodhi.

The review of the mutation was initiated after a request was submitted to the Nangal tehsil authorities under the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887.

Expressing concern over the transaction, the SDM observed that the failure to establish the identity of the actual heirs and verify whether the recorded landowner was alive pointed to serious irregularities in the mutation process. The order also highlighted that the land was subsequently sold to the wife of the village sarpanch in a village with a population of approximately 400.

The circumstances, the SDM observed, suggested the possibility of a conspiracy to unlawfully acquire property by falsely declaring its owner dead. The order held the then naib tehsildar responsible for ensuring proper verification of the heirs before sanctioning the mutation.

The police have been directed to register a case under Sections 336, 338, 351, 318, 316 and 256 of the BNS relating to alleged forgery, use of forged documents, criminal intimidation, cheating, criminal breach of trust and framing of incorrect records by a public servant.

Those named in the direction include Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Sham Avtar, Bakhshish Singh, Gurcharan Singh alias Sodhi, Beena Devi, Vijay Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Kiran Devi.

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