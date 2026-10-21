Decorated Zira cop succumbs to illness at 35

Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, 35, in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Zira, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where he had been undergoing treatment for an illness for the past few days.

Sidhu is learnt to have played a significant role in several recent drug seizure cases. Recruited into the Punjab Police in 2011, Sidhu received around eight Director General of Police (DGP) commendation discs during his service in recognition of his work.

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Sidhu is survived by his wife and two daughters. His younger daughter was born earlier this year.