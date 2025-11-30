Deep Kamboj, former AAP leader from Abohar, joins SAD

AAP candidate from Abohar in the 2022 state polls, Kuldeep Kumar Deep Kamboj, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) late this evening. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal inducted him into the party fold at his Badal village residence in Muktsar district.

36-year-old Deep had secured 44,453 votes, finishing behind Congress nominee Sandeep Jakhar, who polled 49,924 votes.

Deep had quit the AAP in July last year after former BJP leader Arun Narang, who had secured 21,534 votes in the state polls, joined the AAP and was appointed the party’s Abohar constituency incharge.

According to his election affidavit, Deep works as a diesel engine mechanic. He was booked by the Rajasthan police in a rape case in May 2023.

Currently, Harbinder Singh Harry Sandhu is the SAD's Abohar constituency in-charge. Sources said Harry played an important role in Deep joining the SAD and took him to Sukhbir's residence.