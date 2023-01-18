Defamation case : Cheema granted bail

Moga, January 17
Chief Judicial Magistrate of Moga Preeti Sukhija has granted bail to Finance Minister Harpal Cheema against whom a defamation case was filed by former Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, now a BJP leader, in 2020.
Dr Harjot had submitted in the court that Cheema had dragged his name in the alleged land acquisition scam during a press conference and accused him of accepting a bribe.
The BJP leader had alleged that Cheema had given a statement to the media, stating that two instalments of Rs 350 crore and Rs 360 crore were transferred to his account at the Ajitwal branch of Axis Bank. He said the AAP leader had not provided any proof to support his claims.
