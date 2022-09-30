Defamation case filed against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Emaan Singh Mann, son of MP Simranjit Singh Mann, has filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for making false allegations against him and his father.

In the complaint filed under Sections 499, 500 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code through counsel AS Sukhija, Emaan Singh Mann said the leaders had levelled false allegations of usurping 125 acres of panchayat land in Majri tehsil in Mohali. He said by doing so the leaders directly attacked his and his father’s reputation and personality.

He said that the false and malicious statements were made by both the persons publicly in the area of Chotti Badi Naggal village.

The complainant said in reality, he owned only 5 bighas and 14 biswas of land at Chotti Badi Naggal village. He said the small piece of land was gifted to him by his late grandfather Joginder Singh Mann in 1997.