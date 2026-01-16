DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Defamation case: Kangana appears in court virtually

Defamation case: Kangana appears in court virtually

The matter would now be heard on January 27

Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut File
BJP MP from Mandi and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday appeared in a Bathinda court through video-conferencing in connection with a defamation case filed against her by elderly farmer Mahinder Kaur.

The court had earlier directed Kangana to appear in person and had even dismissed her application for exemption from personal appearance on the last date of hearing on January 5.

The matter would now be heard on January 27.

Kangana’s counsel sought permanent exemption on grounds of security concerns and the heavy logistical burden her court visits would place on the administration and police. Her counsel also cited heightened sensitivities following a recent remark by Mahinder Kaur in an interview, but the court’s orders were awaited.

During the hearing, Kangana’s counsel opposed Mahinder Kaur’s move to produce three additional witnesses on the grounds that their names had not been disclosed earlier. “The court overruled the objection and allowed the new testimonies, calling them relevant. The court allowed Kangana to appear through video-conferencing,” said Advocate Raghbir Singh Behniwal, counsel for Mahinder Kaur.

Mahinder Kaur’s counsel moved an application demanding that Kangana surrenders her passport to prevent foreign travel for film shoots, claiming it may delay the trial, as the case is already five-year old. The court sought a reply on the plea.

