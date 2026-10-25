Defence Secretary gets 1-year extension

Singh will continue as Defence Secretary till October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Singh's extension fits into a clear pattern of administrative continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has preferred to grant extensions to key officials.

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Singh, who assumed charge as Defence Secretary in November 2024, is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre.

Recently, DG, Information, Government of India, Dhirendra Ojha, was also granted a one-year extension.

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In August, the government had extended Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan’s tenure by one year beyond August 30, 2026, and Home Secretary Govind Mohan was given a year's extension up to August 22, 2027. Both were appointed to their posts in 2024.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was granted a one-year extension in July and he will stay in office till July 14, 2027.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha received a fifth extension in June, with tenure now going up to June 28, 2027.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had also been granted a third five-year term in June 2024, while Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka had received a further extension in 2025.

Recently, Enforcement Director Rahul Navin's tenure had also been extended for a year beyond August 13, 2026.