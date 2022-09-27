Delay in filing reply costs Nawanshahr MLA Rs 10K

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed costs to the tune of Rs 10,000 on Nawanshahr BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal for the delay in filing a reply to an election petition moved against him by NRI Barjinder Singh Hussainpuri after the Assembly polls.

Nachhatar Pal has been directed to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 with the Institute for the Blind, Chandigarh, within 15 days. The order was passed by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat after the counsel for the MLA on September 22 sought more time to file a reply statement.

Barjinder Singh and Nachhatar had got embroiled in a controversy ahead of the polls. Both of them had claimed that they had got the ticket from the party. The matter reached before RO, who had given the decision in favour of Nachhatar Pal. Later, Barjinder filed a poll petition.

