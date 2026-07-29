Delhi arms smuggler held in Abohar; five pistols seized

The CIA staff, Fazilka, arrested a Delhi resident and recovered five illegal pistols along with six magazines from his possession in Abohar town.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said here today that acting on specific information, a CIA team conducted a raid near the grain market in Abohar and apprehended Piyush Barela, a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi on Tuesday. During the search, the police recovered five pistols and six magazines from his possession.

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According to police sources, Barela is allegedly involved in arms smuggling and had reportedly come to the border belt to supply the illegal weapons.

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A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

The SSP said that Barela is already facing a case under the Arms Act in Delhi in connection with the recovery of illicit weapons.

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He added that the police are investigating the accused's backward and forward links, including the source of the weapons and the persons to whom they were to be supplied.