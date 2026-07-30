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Home / Punjab / Delhi BJP protests outside AAP office, seeks Harjot Bains’ dismissal over alleged paper leaks in Punjab

Delhi BJP protests outside AAP office, seeks Harjot Bains’ dismissal over alleged paper leaks in Punjab

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that the AAP had demanded accountability from the Centre over paper leaks but had remained silent on similar incidents in Punjab

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. File photo
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The Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at Canning Lane, demanding the dismissal of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged examination paper leak incidents in the state and accusing the party of adopting “double standards” on the issue.

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The protest was led by East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra. During the protest, several BJP workers were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg Police Station before being released about an hour later.

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Several senior BJP leaders, including MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, as well as Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, joined the demonstration along with office-bearers and workers from the BJP Yuva Morcha, OBC Morcha and Purvanchal Morcha.

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Addressing the protesters, Malhotra alleged that AAP had demanded accountability from the Centre over paper leaks but had remained silent over similar incidents in Punjab.

“When the issue of paper leaks arose at the national level, AAP demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister and spoke of morality and accountability. But after multiple alleged paper leaks in Punjab, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, the Class XII English examination and recruitment examinations, the party has chosen to remain silent,” he claimed.

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Malhotra demanded the immediate removal of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, action against those responsible for the alleged leaks, and a public apology to Punjab’s students. He alleged that AAP had turned its much-publicised “education revolution” into a “paper leak revolution”.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Malhotra said BJP workers had gathered to remind AAP of its earlier stand on paper leaks. He claimed that if the Punjab Education Minister was not removed, the BJP would intensify its agitation beyond Delhi and into Punjab.

Lok Sabha MP Yogendra Chandolia alleged that while the Opposition had aggressively raised the issue of paper leaks at the national level, it had avoided discussing the alleged examination irregularities in Punjab. He also criticised AAP leaders for remaining silent despite their repeated claims of transforming the state’s education system.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that Punjab had witnessed several paper leak incidents over the past four years, affecting students’ futures, while the state government continued to deny any wrongdoing.

MP Bansuri Swaraj accused AAP of hypocrisy, claiming that the party had opposed the anti-paper leak legislation introduced by the Centre while failing to act over the alleged leaks in Punjab. She reiterated the demand for the resignation of the Punjab Education Minister.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also targeted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he had failed to take action despite earlier statements by the Punjab government acknowledging a paper leak. She questioned the party’s silence over the issue and demanded accountability.

The BJP said its protest was aimed at exposing what it described as AAP’s “double character” and warned that its campaign would continue until action was taken against those allegedly responsible for the paper leaks.

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