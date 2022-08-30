Delhi-Katra eway: Sangrur farmers adamant on ‘equal’ relief

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 29

For the past 46 days, farmers of three villages have been staging an indefinite protest near Kheri Chandwan village for adequate and equal per acre compensation for land acquired for the Delhi-Katra Expressway. Residents of other villages have also started supporting the protest and are sending rations and milk for the protesters.

Farmers of Harkishanpura, Kheri Chandwan and Santokhpura villages alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had been giving different rates for land acquisition in villages for the expressway. They have announced that they would not give the possession of their fertile land to the NHAI till a uniform rate is offered.

“The authorities have compelled us to protest as it has been giving different rates despite the fact that the land is fertile in all villages,” said Harman Singh, a resident of Satotkhpura village.

The BKU (Ugrahan) has come iin support of the protesting farmers and its members have also joined the protest. “We have started mobilising support for the affected farmers and in the coming days, more farmers will join the protest,” said Harjinder Singh Gharachon of the BKU (Ugrahan).

Another farmer, Pardeep Singh, said they had the details to prove that the NHAI was giving different rates for the acquisition of same category of land as some farmers had got Rs 92 lakh per acre, others Rs 72 lakh per acre, while some had also got Rs 66 lakh per acre.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the SDM had passed the award to acquire land for expressway on the directions of Divisional Commissioner, Patiala (Arbitrator).

“However, after a dispute arose over the compensation, the NHAI has filed a petition in court and matter is pending in the court,” Jorwal said.

#farmers protest #Sangrur