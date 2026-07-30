Delhi pellet injuries revive Amritsar doc’s painful J&K memories

The recent case of a 19-year-old student who sustained pellet gun injuries, including damage to an eye, during a protest on July 20 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has revived painful memories for veteran eye surgeon Dr Indu Singh, who spent years treating nearly 450 victims from the Kashmir valley.

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Dr Singh, an ophthalmologist who runs the Daljit Singh Eye Hospital founded by his father-in-law, Padma Shri recipient Dr Daljit Singh, recalled the emotionally draining period when young patients with pellet injuries would arrive at the hospital in groups. “Those were mentally traumatic times for all of us. Young boys with pellet injuries to their eyes would come in groups of five or six. Even without watching the news, we could tell that a major incident of violence had taken place,” he said.

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According to Dr Indu, eye hospitals had earlier dealt mainly with injuries caused by iron fragments, glass splinters or other foreign bodies. Pellet gun injuries, however, presented an entirely different challenge. “The pellets were unlike anything we had encountered before. They could not be removed with the instruments designed for iron particles or glass fragments. We had to redesign our surgical instruments to deal with these injuries. Those modified instruments are still with us today, but I sincerely pray I never have to use them again,” she said. Recalling those years, Dr Indu became emotional while describing the impact of such injuries on young lives.

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“It is heartbreaking for a young person, with an entire life ahead, to lose vision at such an early age. Even today, it sends a shiver down my spine to think that human beings can inflict such suffering on one another,” she said.

During that period, the hospital treated more than 450 patients with pellet injuries, many of whom came from poor families. The hospital extended financial assistance to several patients who could not afford treatment or accommodation during their stay.

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Each surgery was painstaking and often lasted about two-and-a-half hours. “In many cases, two or even three pellets had penetrated the eye. An entire day would pass performing these complex surgeries. It was emotionally exhausting because they were all so young, almost like children,” Dr Indu said.

First deployed for crowd control in 2010, pellet guns in Kashmir were used extensively during 2016-17, which led to a surge in eye injuries and even blindness.