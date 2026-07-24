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Home / Punjab / Delhi Police can’t justify use of force on students: Punjab BJP-ex chief Jakhar

Delhi Police can’t justify use of force on students: Punjab BJP-ex chief Jakhar

Says NEET paper leak exposed chinks in existing system

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Sanjeev Bariana
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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BJP ex-chief Sunil Jakhar addresses the media in Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today said the NEET paper leak has exposed massive chinks in the existing system.

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Flashing papers before the media at the BJP’s headquarters in Chandigarh, Jakhar said, “I have the data to show how many papers have been leaked in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, besides several other places. I will not talk about them. This press conference is not about blaming anybody. We need to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s committed to introducing measures to punish the guilty and cleanse the system.”

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Jakhar said the use of force in resolving the protesting students’ issues was not justified. The police should have exercised restraint and handled the unrest more sensitively. The tension would defuse only after a dialogue between the students and the Centre.

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“The Centre has taken serious note of the students’ unrest, which is justified. Going by the current situation, I will ask the students to be vigilant against politicians attempting to use them for personal interests. These pied pipers, including the Congress, are only cooking their political meals with the wood of your anguish,” he said.

“Papers have been leaking from the past for a long time. No one had taken any steps to clean the system. Now, when commitment has been made for a complete overhaul by none other than the PM, we all need to be united in supporting the move,” Jakhar said.

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“I don’t doubt the intentions of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, in questioning the lapses. However, political parties are misleading them in the wrong direction. Arvind Kejriwal gained politically after joining the Anna Hazare movement and then sidelined him after he became the Delhi CM. Sonam Wangchuk and Dipke could also face a similar fate.”

Jakhar questioned why the Opposition was preventing the Parliament from functioning when the government had expressed its willingness to hold a discussion on the issue. He said the Opposition should put their arguments, facts, reasoning and suggestions on the floor of the House if they were concerned about the welfare of the students.

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