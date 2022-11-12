 Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura : The Tribune India

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura

Victim Pardeep Singh was an accused in 2015 sacrilege case

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura

Delhi Police DCP, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha along with Manishi Chandra (R) addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Video grab- Tribune/Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

The special cell of the Delhi Police today said it had nabbed three of the six identified shooters, who allegedly killed Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Faridkot district of Punjab.

2 of them minors

  • A team raids the police station area of Bakshiwala, 30 km from Patiala, at 3.30 am
  • Nabs three of the six involved in the murder of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot
  • One of the suspects identified as Jitender, two others are minors; all from Haryana

Police assurance

  • A 45-member committee of Dera Sacha Sauda met Faridkot police and district administration over the killing
  • Victim cremated on Friday evening after police assure family other accused will be arrested within 24 hours

Officials said earlier in the day, the Punjab Police Intelligence unit and the Delhi Police Counter-Intelligence unit had identified six persons, who were allegedly involved in Pardeep Singh’s killing. Following the identification, the forces carried out raids to apprehend them, they said.

A police team conducted raids in the police station area of Bakshiwala, about 30 km from Patiala city, at 3.30 am and nabbed three of the six involved in the murder of the dera follower, the officials said.

One of the suspects, Jitender, had been arrested, while two others were minors, the officials said. Jitender is also an accused in a double murder case in Ambala. Police sources said Jitender had engaged the minors and another youth for this targeted killing. Pardeep Singh (37), an accused in a 2015 sacrilege case, was shot dead on Thursday morning at his dairy shop in Kotkapura. His security man and another person sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Noting that all apprehended persons belonged to Haryana — two of them from Rohtak and one from Bhiwani — an official of the special cell said, “There were six assailants; four from Haryana (the fourth absconding belongs to the Haryana module with an alias Hooda) and two from the Punjab module.”

The official said these different modules were being handled independently by Canada-based Goldy Brar, an associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The teams are making further attempts to apprehend the absconding accused, he said.

The police said the CCTV footage showed that the accused had fired about 60 bullets at Pardeep Singh, who was also an accused in the Bargari sacrilege incident. Security personnel of Pardeep Singh also resorted to retaliatory firing, they said.

The Bargari sacrilege pertains to an incident reported in Faridkot in 2015 where parts of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in the village and an FIR was registered under Sections 295 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajakhana police station.

Meanwhile, the Faridkot police have identified two assailants, who belong to Faridkot town. A team conducted a search on Friday morning at the houses of both suspects — Bhupinder Singh Goldy and Manpreet Singh, alias Money — and found them missing.

Family members claimed that they were missing for the past four days. Information gathered by the police revealed that both youths were drug addicts.

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #Kotkapura #sacrilege

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Dera follower killing: Delhi Police arrest 3 shooters from Patiala, deceased Pradeep cremated in Faridkot

2
Punjab

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

3
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

4
Diaspora

Jasmeet Bains becomes first Indian-origin Sikh woman to be elected to California Assembly

5
Punjab

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

6
Nation

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

7
Entertainment

Kkusum-fame TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away while working out in gym

8
Trending

Watch 'videshi bahu' plant onions on farm with 'desi saasu maa'; Internet gushes over German woman adapting to Indian culture

9
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

10
Trending

'Kitney aadmi thay?'; 'Fan gyan' aplenty on Internet after India's painful exit in T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on