Delhi Police nab another accused from Punjab in Batala grenade attack case

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested another accused from Punjab in connection with the grenade attack on the Quila Lal Singh police station in Batala earlier this year.

The accused, identified as Karanbir (22), a resident of Gurdaspur, is allegedly a key operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“He is suspected to have played a role in the April 2025 attack and was currently wanted in a case of arms trafficking,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Just a week ago, another suspect, Akashdeep Singh, alias Bazz (22), was apprehended from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He too is believed to be linked to the BKI and involved in the same incident.

The grenade attack occurred in April 2025, when unidentified individuals targeted the Quila Lal Singh police station in Batala, Gurdaspur district.

Shortly after the incident, a post claiming responsibility appeared on social media, allegedly uploaded by known BKI operatives Happy Passiya, Mannu Agwan, and Gopi Nawanshahria, who also issued threats against Delhi.

The Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit launched an immediate investigation and maintained surveillance on suspected individuals associated with the attack.

As per sources, inputs about the presence of Karanbir in Punjab were gathered which helped the cops zero in on his location, and he was subsequently arrested.

“More details will be shared in due course,” the officer said.