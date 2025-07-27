DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Delhi Police nab another accused from Punjab in Batala grenade attack case

Delhi Police nab another accused from Punjab in Batala grenade attack case

The grenade attack occurred in April 2025
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:45 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested another accused from Punjab in connection with the grenade attack on the Quila Lal Singh police station in Batala earlier this year.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Karanbir (22), a resident of Gurdaspur, is allegedly a key operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“He is suspected to have played a role in the April 2025 attack and was currently wanted in a case of arms trafficking,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Advertisement

Just a week ago, another suspect, Akashdeep Singh, alias Bazz (22), was apprehended from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He too is believed to be linked to the BKI and involved in the same incident.

The grenade attack occurred in April 2025, when unidentified individuals targeted the Quila Lal Singh police station in Batala, Gurdaspur district.

Advertisement

Shortly after the incident, a post claiming responsibility appeared on social media, allegedly uploaded by known BKI operatives Happy Passiya, Mannu Agwan, and Gopi Nawanshahria, who also issued threats against Delhi.

The Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit launched an immediate investigation and maintained surveillance on suspected individuals associated with the attack.

As per sources, inputs about the presence of Karanbir in Punjab were gathered which helped the cops zero in on his location, and he was subsequently arrested.

“More details will be shared in due course,” the officer said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts