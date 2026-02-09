Delhi Sikh body urges Akal Takht jathedar to expel Sarna from Panth for meeting Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka has appealed to the Akal Takht to excommunicate his predecessor Harvinder Singh Sarna for approaching Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi recently.

Kalka also sought clarification from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the meeting, alleging that Rahul’s family was responsible for Operation Blue Star, followed by anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

Sarna, a former head of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Management Committee, is at present a senior functionary of SAD’s Delhi unit led by his brother Paramjit Singh Sarna.

Sarna had on February 4 called on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on, seeking his support to table in Parliament the issue of “financial misappropriation” allegedly prevailing in the Delhi Sikh body.

Kalka and Sikh body general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon appealed to Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj to summon Sarna over the meeting and expel him from the Sikh Panth.

“Sukhbir should clarify if Sarna had met Rahul for an alliance bid ahead of the 2027 Assembly election in Punjab? Otherwise, what was the purpose of the meeting? Does it mean that through Sarna, a clean chit has been given to the Gandhi family for Operation Blue Star,” questioned Kalka.

Kalka said that if any issue pertaining to the Sikh body was to be discussed or taken up in Parliament, it could be through SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Refuting the allegations, Sarna said his meeting with Rahul was being given a “political colour” just to divert the attention from the alleged corruption prevailing in the Delhi Sikh body.

“The present governing council is hand in glove with the BJP leadership. I met Rahul urging him to take up the issue in Parliament as he is the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

On Kalka’s allegation of giving a “clean chit” to Gandhis on Operation Blue Star, he said, “We should never forget it, but how could Rahul be held accountable for it, when he was just a kid then? Rather, he had amply shown his faith and devotion recently by participating in Sikh rituals at Golden Temple.”

He said, “Let the Akal Takht call me up. I will expose DSGMC corruption worth crores before the Akal Takht Jathedar.”