Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday termed the impending delimitation exercise a “threat” to the state’s “traditional existence” and accused the saffron party of unleashing “political terrorism” by using probe agencies against opponents. State Congress leaders had gathered here at party headquarters Indira Bhawan for a strategy meeting.

Talking to reporters, Congress leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, whose property was recently attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chandigarh, said, “Political terrorism has been unleashed in the country by the BJP against their opponents through probe agencies, including the ED.”

He said, “Challan against me was presented in 2021 in the case. At that time my property was not attached. Now it has been attached after four years, because elections are due in Punjab in 2027. First Baghel sahib was attacked and a raid was conducted. It is because he is our Punjab in-charge. Now, to damage Congress, my property has also been attached. It is a message to all the Congress leaders not to speak against the BJP.”

Khaira termed the ED’s move as “gross misuse of agencies by the BJP". I don’t think any Punjab Congress leader will be threatened with this kind of arm twisting, he said.

Also, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa said the Centre’s delimitation plan was also discussed at the meeting. “A committee will be formed in this regard, which will discuss the implications of the move for Punjab. It will be taken up at the national level,” he said.

“We fought the biggest battle for independence in the country. Our identity was ‘jai jawaan, jai kissan’. First, the BJP ended jawan’s (soldier’s) work by ending recruitment, they didn’t give farmers anything, our international borders were also closed down,” Bajwa said.

He said Punjab would be at a loss in delimitation exercise because it followed family planning goals. “Since Punjab controlled its birth rate, it will be at a disadvantage if delimitation is done at the current formula. Seats of the state will rise in a lesser proportion of the overall Lok Sabha as compared to other states," he said.

Bajwa termed the delimitation move Centre's “conspiracy” to end Punjab’s “traditional existence”. “This is a conspiracy to end our traditional existence. All leaders of Punjab will stand against this Centre’s move,” he warned. He said Punjab will not allow the BJP government to implement their programme.