Delimitation process for MC polls begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

As the Local Government Department is in the process of finalising the delimitation of wards for the coming elections to the four municipal corporations, a meeting regarding the delimitation of wards for the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation was held at the department headquarters here on Thursday.

Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Singh Junior said, “At the meeting, I have raised objection on the criteria of delimitation on the basis of SC and general category population, besides demarcation of the boundaries of the wards.”

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjer has already stated that the department had initiated the process to work out the schedule. The government would write to the State Election Commission after making the preparations.