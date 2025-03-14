Delimitation threat to state’s existence: Bajwa

Ubeer Naqushbandi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday termed the impending delimitation exercise a “threat” to the state’s “traditional existence” and accused the BJP of unleashing “political terrorism” by using probe agencies against opponents.

Congress leaders from Punjab had gathered at party headquarters in Delhi for a meeting.

MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, whose house was recently attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said, “Political terrorism has been unleashed by the BJP against their political opponents through probe agencies.”

He said, “Challan against me was presented in the court in 2021. My property has been attached after four years as the Assembly elections are due in Punjab in 2027. Even Punjab affairs incharge Bhupesh Baghel was raided recently.” “The Congress leaders cannot be threatened with this kind of arm twisting,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa said, “A committee will be formed to discuss implications of the Centre’s delimitation plan. The issue will be taken up at national level." .“Our identity was ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. The BJP has stopped regular recruitment of jawans and hasn’t given farmers their due,” said Bajwa.

He said Punjab would be at a loss in delimitation exercise as it followed family planning goals. “As Punjab controlled its birth rate, it will be at a disadvantage if delimitation is done. Seats of the state will rise in a lesser proportion of the overall Lok Sabha as compared to other states,” he said.

Bajwa termed the delimitation move a BJP-led Centre’s “conspiracy” to end Punjab’s “traditional existence”. “This is a conspiracy to end our traditional existence. All leaders of Punjab will stand against the Centre’s move,” he stated.