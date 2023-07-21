Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 20

Breaches in various rivers and choes have flooded villages with silt, besides throwing up various items such as cars, two-wheelers, industrial material and ornaments. Snakes and turtles have also been found along with dead cattle, creating panic among villagers.

Several items have been recovered from the waters of the Badi Nadi and the Ghaggar in Patiala. “The police have been informed in this regard. Several villagers are making use of items found in the floodwaters, such as cycles,” says a Kaami village resident in Ghanaur.

An Irrigation Department official said they were surprised to find bikes, trucks, cars, industrial tanker and portions of houses in the water bodies. “Some are from Punjab while many others have stickers and registration numbers of Himachal”, he said, adding that wherever such items were found, the police were informed.

“We have recovered a tanker from the flowing Pachisdhara on the Patiala-Rajpura road. First, we thought it’s a ship, but we identified it only after it touched the river bank”, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby villages in Ghanaur have turned divers in search of the booty. “I found a gold ring, a gold coin and silver ear-rings from the Ghaggar riverbed last week,” said Parminder.

A few more villagers claimed that everyday they went in deep waters to fish out valuables. “I found a generator set and had to tie it with a rope to get it out,” says Samana resident Mohinder.

However, some residents in flood-hit villages and city area of Patiala say that they are being troubled by reptiles.