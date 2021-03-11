Demanding crop relief, Abohar farmers begin 'pucca morcha'

Abohar, August 17
Demanding compensation for the crop loss (cotton and orchards), farmers today began a “puccaa morcha” and blocked Abohar-Sriganganagar Road near Gumjal village.
Sukhmander Singh, district chief, Bhartia Kisan Union (Rajewal), said, “Farmers have completely blocked the highway, only ambulance and Army vehicles will be allowed to pass. More than 80 per cent kinnow plants destroyed due to extreme heat in March and April.”
He said: “Around 34,000 hectares are under fruit farms in the district. Earlier, the farmers used to get Rs 2 lakh per acre. Now, they are getting Rs 60,000 per acre. The massive loss has forced farmers to take loans and fall into debt trap.”
Sher Singh, an orchard owner, said, “The kinnow plants were in flowering stage in March and April. Scorching heat and poor availability of canal water led to fruit dropping. Many farmers had to uproot the plants.”
Mohinder Kumar said, “Due to poor water management of the Irrigation Department, sowing of the cotton crop also got affected in the district.”
Aggrieved farmers said the cotton crop destroyed due to whitefly attack. “We were expecting that the government will compensate us, but nothing has happened on this front. We urge the government to conduct a survey to provide relief to the affected farmers. The Irrigation Department should ensure that the canal water reaches tail-end villages,” said the agitating farmers.
Sushil Siyag, ex-chief, Abohar Sarpanch Union, said, “Kinnow growers have been suffering losses from the past three years. The government has disappointed farmers.”
Talks may resume today
I tried to pursue the protesting farmers and offered to arrange their meet with the DC, but they insisted that the government should offer them immediate relief. Talks may resume on Thursday. — Gurbinder Singh Sangha, superintendent of police (D)
