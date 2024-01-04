Demanding justice, Sangrur farmers hold protest at DAC

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 3

Hundreds of farmers, including women activists, led by the BKU (Ugrahan), today staged a dharna outside the Sangrur District Administrative Complex (DAC) in protest against alleged injustice meted out to two marginal farmers of Jollian and Jahangir villages.

Darbara Singh Chhajla, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said, five months ago the administration had promised that “intkal” of a piece of land would be done in the name of Karamjit Kaur of Jahangir village, but nothing had happened so far.

Harjinder Singh Gharachon, press secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said two decades ago a Nabha-based commission agent had got land of a farmer registered in his name. He said they staged the dharna to compel the administration to do justice with both the farmers.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and the Centre.

Gurvinder Singh, Ajaib Singh Lakhewal and Jaswant Singh Tolawal were also present on the occasion.

