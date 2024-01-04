Demanding justice, Sangrur farmers hold protest at DAC

Sangrur, January 3
Hundreds of farmers, including women activists, led by the BKU (Ugrahan), today staged a dharna outside the Sangrur District Administrative Complex (DAC) in protest against alleged injustice meted out to two marginal farmers of Jollian and Jahangir villages.
Darbara Singh Chhajla, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said, five months ago the administration had promised that “intkal” of a piece of land would be done in the name of Karamjit Kaur of Jahangir village, but nothing had happened so far.
Harjinder Singh Gharachon, press secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said two decades ago a Nabha-based commission agent had got land of a farmer registered in his name. He said they staged the dharna to compel the administration to do justice with both the farmers.
The protesters raised slogans against the state government and the Centre.
Gurvinder Singh, Ajaib Singh Lakhewal and Jaswant Singh Tolawal were also present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...