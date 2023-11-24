Jalandhar: Demanding SAP hike, cane growers squat on rail tracks

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today blocked the railway tracks adjoining the dharna site at Dhannowali village on the Jalandhar—Phagwara national highway. The protesters have been demanding a hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane for the past three days.

A large number of farmers crossed the barricades set up by the police and sat on the rail tracks. In the evening, the protesters installed tents on the tracks which fall between Jalandhar Cantonment and Chaheru Railway Station in Phagwara.

Following this, the trains were moved via other routes, including Nakodar and Kapurthala.

The farmers led by Manjit Singh Rai of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) have been demanding an increase of the State Agreed Price from Rs 380 to Rs 450 per quintal.

Rai appealed to farming community yesterday to turn up in large numbers at the dharna site after Chief Mnister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that farmers would not be able to draw public support owing to their frequent dharnas.

Farmers who came from Gurdaspur sought Rs 50,000 per acre relief for the loss of sugarcane crop on 2,000 acres due to the rain.

Davinder Kaur, a farm leader, said, “CM Bhagwant Mann should not underestimate our strength.”

Meanwhile, those commuting on the highway were stuck in jam till 2 am.

“I started before midnight from Jalandhar and was able to reach Phagwara after 2 am,” said a harassed commuter.

