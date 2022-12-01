Demands accepted, Punjab Govt tells officers of food procurement agencies to join duty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The state government has asked the officers of state food procurement agencies, who were on strike, to join their duties forthwith, after most of their “genuine demands” have been accepted.

After day-long talks among Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, state government officers and delegation of the Confederation of Officers of Punjab Foodgrain Agencies, the state government has agreed that no honest officer would be harassed by the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

The state government said in case the VB wanted to investigate any case, they would not act on their own, but keep the Director of the Food and Supply Department in the loop before initiating any action.

The officers demanded a written assurance. “We will decide on the next course of action tomorrow. The strike will continue till then,” Parminder Singh, a leader of the confederation said.

Food and Supply Minister Kataruchak assured the officers that the VB would be requested to re-enquire into the FIR registered against 13 food inspectors at Samana.

Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Food and Supply Department, said, “With the government agreeing to our demands, the issue stands resolved. Work will resume from tomorrow,” he said.