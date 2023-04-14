Demands not met, cane growers to oppose AAP candidate

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 13

Having failed to get their pending payment from Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill, Dhuri, despite repeated assurances and protests, hundreds of sugarcane growers from Sangrur have decided to oppose the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar byelection.

The growers belonging to 70 villages will take their family members also to Jalandhar. “Our Rs 20 crore is pending towards the mill authorities. The government has promised us for timely release of all payment, but we are yet to get it. We have decided to campaing against the AAP candidate in the byelection. We will visit all villages and try to get in touch with all voters,” said Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman of the Sugarcane Growers Struggle Committee.

The growers have started forming small committees and members of the committees will be given various villages to campaign. They have also been preparing special posters to put up in various villages. Some growers also confirmed that they would also raise slogans against the government during the rally of its candidate.

Some growers allege that a majority of them have already decided to shun sugarcane growing as every season, they have to protest for their payment.

In 2017-18 , 3,810 hectares of land were under sugarcane, which has come down to 1,894 in 2021-22.

“No payment is pending towards the government and their payment of Rs 20 crore is towards a private sugar mill. After our pressure, the mill authorities have started releasing their payment and we are trying to get alll payment released at the earliest,” said Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta.

Rs 20 crore pending

'Our Rs 20 crore is pending towards the mill authorities. The government has promised us timely release of all payment, but we have yet to get it. We have decided to campaign against the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar byelection.'

Harjeet Bugra, chairman, sugarcane growers struggle committee