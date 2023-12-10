Demands unmet, farm labourers protest in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 9

A large number of farm labourers, including women, today started three-day protest outside the residence of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village in Lambi Assembly segment here.

Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said: “Like the previous governments, the AAP government is also implementing anti-labour policies. CM Bhagwant Mann is misleading people through advertisements. In order to make the workers self-reliant, there is a need to guarantee employment, increase the wage rates and strictly implement the land demarcation law, distribution of free land to landless people and waive the debt, which the AAP government is not even discussing. Our protest will continue for three days.”

