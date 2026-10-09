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Home / Punjab / ‘Democracy throttled’: BJP seeks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation

‘Democracy throttled’: BJP seeks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:18 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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The BJP on Thursday cited the Supreme Court verdict ordering fresh elections in 50 municipal wards of Punjab (28 in Patiala and 22 in Moga) to attack the ruling AAP government, alleging “throttling of democracy” in the state.

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said there was currently a clear battle underway between two ideologies in India. “On one side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving India in line with the constitutional principles. On the other side is an irresponsible and unruly Opposition, creating a baseless and false narrative that democracy is being murdered. Real evidence of the murder of democracy has emerged from the Supreme Court’s historic verdict, which cancelled the municipal elections in 50 wards of Punjab and ordered fresh elections,” Bhatia said.

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He said SC cancelled and ordered fresh poll as the nominations of Opposition and Independent candidates were obstructed, papers torn, violence used and threats issued. “The report of the fact-finding commission headed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed by the SC, has established that AAP committed a sin and has now become a party of goons,” Bhatia said.

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The BJP said Mann must resign as he failed to ensure free and fair elections; the strictest legal action must be taken against all officials and AAP workers involved in the episode; and security must be guaranteed to candidates in the upcoming elections.

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