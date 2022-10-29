Dengue cases increase, tally touches 5K-mark

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

A total of 5,000 cases and five deaths due to dengue have been reported in the state so far. However, the number of cases reported this year is much less as compared to the last year (over 23,000 cases).

200 cases reported daily According to experts, the real challenge will be posed in November when dengue mosquito breeding season is at its peak. As per health officials, on an average, around 200 fresh cases of dengue are being reported every day these days.

According to the media bulletin prepared by the Health Department, the state has tested 36,874 people for dengue so far and 4,768 cases and five death have been confirmed.

Last year, with 23,389 cases and 55 deaths, Punjab was among one of the worst hit states in the country.

This year, SAS Nagar district has topped the chart with 1,007 cases. It is followed by Rupnagar (613); Pathankot (561) and Fatehgarh Sahib (389 cases).

According to experts, the real challenge will be posed in November when dengue mosquito breeding season is at its peak. As per health officials, on an average around 200 fresh cases of dengue are being reported every day these days.

Experts also said cases would start declining after mid-November, when the night temperature will consistently remain below 15 degree Celsius as cold temperature is not conducive for mosquito breeding.