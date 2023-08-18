Dengue cases rise to 25

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The total number of dengue cases in Muktsar district has reached 25. Chief Medical Officer Dr Rita Bala has appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean. Notably, the number of dengue cases was higher during the corresponding period last year. TNS

Nihang ‘kills’ youth

Muktsar: A Nihang Sikh allegedly killed a 25-year-old youth, Happy, on Abohar Road in Muktsar town on Thursday. The deceased’s brother alleged that after killing Happy with a sharp weapon, the Nihang managed to flee. The deceased’s family has lodged a police complaint in this regard. TNS

Legal aid office inaugurated

Muktsar: The Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Ravi Shankar Jha, virtually inaugurated the Legal Aid Defence Counsel office at the district courts complex in Muktsar on Thursday. District and Sessions Judge Raj Kumar appealed to the office staff to provide immediate legal advice and assistance to those visiting the office. TNS

Registration of workers

Chandigarh: Labour Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Thursday directed officials to expedite registration process of construction workers. Maan said any lackadaisical approach in registration-related tasks would not be tolerated at any cost. TNS

Orientation programme

Chandigarh: To equip teachers with knowledge and tools needed to guide students, an online orientation session was organised on Thursday at all government senior secondary schools. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the objective of the session was to empower teachers as mentors, facilitators and coaches. TNS’

LADCS launched in Ropar

Ropar: Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of Punjab State Legal Services Authority (DLSA), inaugurated the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) in Ropar through the virtual mode on Thursday.

