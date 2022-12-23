'Denied' financial support, woman climbs atop tank

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 22

Braving biting cold, a woman, along with her three children, climbed atop a water tank in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, at 8.30 am on Wednesday demanding maintenance expenses from her estranged husband and a share in property.

The woman, identified as Sunita (45), had earlier taken a similar step on November 23, but had relented when she was assured of an amicable settlement with her in-laws.

All she had was a blanket to protect herself and her children from the bone-chilling cold. On the assurance of the police and the district administration that she would get a share in the property, Sunita climbed down at 3.30 pm.

A panchayat was held in Sriganganagar yesterday to resolve the dispute but the meeting remained inconclusive.