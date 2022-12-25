Dense fog: 48 trains cancelled

Moga, December 24
A Northern Railways official said the 48 trains had been cancelled, including 15 in the Ferozepur division, due to fog for a month, starting from December 25 to January 24.
A total of 279 trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled across the country due to the poor visibility.
According to the Met Department, this morning, a blanket of fog engulfed most parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi, resulting in very poor visibility.
The Ambala-Bathinda special train will remain cancelled on December 26 and Amritsar-Mumbai Express will be rescheduled on December 26, said an official.
The Nanded-Amritsar special train will run on December 27 and 28, instead of December 23 and 24.
