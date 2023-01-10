Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

PTI

Chandigarh, January 10

Biting cold conditions prevailed at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday while dense fog reduced visibility in the early hours of the morning.

Vehicles ply amid dense fog in Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 2.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to a meteorological department report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 10.4 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 6 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius in Ambala, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Hisar, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Karnal, 5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Rohtak and 4 degrees Celsius in Sirsa.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.