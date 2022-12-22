Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

A layer of dense fog enveloped the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi on Thursday morning, affecting road and rail traffic.

A railway spokesperson said 20 trains are running late by one to five hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 'shallow'.

The Met office said the Palam and Safdarjung airport logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5.30 am.

On Tuesday, visibility levels had plunged to 50 metres at both these places. South westerly winds at the middle tropospheric level and a consequent increase in temperatures had led to some improvement on Wednesday.

Amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Satellite imagery shows continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.

At 5.30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bathinda; 25m in Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, and 50m in Amritsar, Churu, Bahraich and Ambala.