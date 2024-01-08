 Dense fog reduces visibility, light rain likely today : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Dense fog reduces visibility, light rain likely today

Dense fog reduces visibility, light rain likely today

Dense fog reduces visibility, light rain likely today

Dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions likely to continue over the plains in the Northwest during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain on January 8 and 9.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions likely to continue over the plains in the Northwest during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain on January 8 and 9.

Owing to a western disturbance in middle tropospheric westerlies, light isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and over the plains of Northwest India on January 8 and 9, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, which are below normal by 4-9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in the plains are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius, which, on the other hand, are above normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets, the IMD bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in Punjab was 15.4 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius at Panchkula, while the lowest minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius at Bhiwani. No large change in minimum temperature is expected during next 4-5 days in both the states.

Dense fog also reduced visibility to 25 metres in some parts.

