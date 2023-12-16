DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 15

The government has reversed its decision to announce two holidays at six government schools (on December 16 and 17) for CM Bhagwant Mann’s rally at Maur Mandi in Bathinda. The event is scheduled for December 17.

Holidays Cancelled The DEOs had on their own issued holiday notice in haste that has been withdrawn. The fact is that the CM’s security personnel never stay at schools. The committee constituted for their accommodation was also not consulted. — Shaukat Ahmed Parray, Bathinda DC

Now, the holiday notice has been withdrawn and the Bathinda DC has issued a show-cause notice to the both Primary and Secondary District Education Officers (DEOs). DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray said, “The DEOs had on their own issued holiday notice in haste. The fact is that the CM’s security personnel never stay at schools. The committee constituted for their accommodation was also not consulted before issuing the notice.”

“Moreover, the government schools of the state have parent-teacher meetings on December 16. This morning when the matter came into the Chief Minister’s notice, the holiday notices were withdrawn and show-cause notices issued to both DEOs,” the DC added.

Arrangements have been completed for the rally to be held by AAP in Maur on December 17. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the event.

Following the orders issued by an administrative official of Maur segment to the Education Officers for the deployment of security forces in the schools, the DEOs had issued a letter regarding holidays to six schools in Maur without consulting the DC.

#Bhagwant Mann #Mandi