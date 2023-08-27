DEOs told to upload pupils’ attendance

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 26

The School Education Department has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure that schools uploaded the students’ attendance on a web portal of the department on a daily basis.

Nodal officers have been directed to monitor absenteeism and dropouts among students from the pre-primary level to Class 12. This monitoring will be done at the state level and the nodal officers will be responsible to bring the dropouts back to schools.

In a letter to all DEOs, the Director General of School Education (DGSE) has conveyed that as per Supreme Court directions, updating this information on a web portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is mandatory.

