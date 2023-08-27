 DEOs told to upload pupils’ attendance : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 26

The School Education Department has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure that schools uploaded the students’ attendance on a web portal of the department on a daily basis.

Nodal officers have been directed to monitor absenteeism and dropouts among students from the pre-primary level to Class 12. This monitoring will be done at the state level and the nodal officers will be responsible to bring the dropouts back to schools.

In a letter to all DEOs, the Director General of School Education (DGSE) has conveyed that as per Supreme Court directions, updating this information on a web portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is mandatory.

