Bathinda: Department suspends Assistant Labour Commissioner on disciplinary grounds

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, June 2

The Labour Department has suspended an Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) after he allegedly refused to take charge of Fazilka district recently. Notably, the ALC, posted at Ferozepur district, had already been given charge of five other districts.

As per a letter issued by the department, another officer had been given the charge in place of the ALC. It is pertinent to mention here that The Tribune had highlighted the shortage of staff and senior officers in the department in April this year. The letter issued by the Secretary, Labour Department, said the ALC, posted at Ferozepur district, was asked to join and take additional charge of Fazilka district. As he did not follow the orders of the department, action was initiated against him on disciplinary grounds and he was suspended from his services with immediate effect, it said.

Sources said while the department was already grappling with shortage of staff all across the state, the ALC’s suspension would further hamper work. In a report published in this paper in April, it was highlighted that the work of district units had been affected with one ALC being incharge of five to seven districts. As a result, the ALC had to travel from one district to other throughout the week thereby affecting the work. This ALC was posted at Ferozepur district and had been given additional charge of Bathinda, Mansa, Batala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Fazilka districts.

Sumer Singh Gurjar, Secretary, Labour Department, said, “After the suspension of the ALC, we have given the charge of these districts to a new ALC. He will soon look after the work.” Regarding staff shortage, he said, “We have given our requirements to the government.” Assistant Labour Commissioner Suneel Kumar claimed that he had joined the Fazilka office and the suspension order was given to him later.