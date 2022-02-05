Depleting groundwater in Punjab not on parties' agenda

Depleting groundwater in Punjab not on parties' agenda

The watertable has gone down to nearly 350 feet in many villages of Sangrur district. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 4

All blocks of Sangrur district are in the ‘dark zone’ due to over exploitation of groundwater for paddy and other crops and the situation may worsen if the authorities fail to take any corrective steps. None of the candidates, who are contesting Assembly polls from the district, has raised the issue.

Majority of the farmers alleged that since the government does not ensure stable market for non-paddy and non-wheat crops, they were stuck in the cycle of wheat-paddy crops.

A farmer from Bahadurpur village of Sangrur, Sulakhan Singh, said: “All claims of promoting diversification in agriculture are only on paper. I have attended many special camps and also tried to sow vegetables. But without financial support and proper marketing of the produce, the practice is not possible. Though less important issues are being raised repeatedly, no politician is discussing the issue of exploitation of groundwater these days.”

Another farmer, Malkiat Singh, alleged that when he shifted to vegetable crops and produced potatoes, the market crashed and he failed to even recover his input cost.

“Some days back, a politician came to our village and we asked him whether his party had any plans to promote crop diversification, but he failed to give a reply. He only promised to help us in selling paddy and wheat. Majority of politicians are repeating old promises, but we are worried about our future,” he said.

Many farmers from various villages told The Tribune the water level had been going down in almost all parts of the district. They said the water table had gone down to over 350 feet, while in many villages, it was at over 400 feet.

“Earlier, water was easily available at 150 to 180 feet. No politician is taking the issue seriously. We have been requesting all candidates to chalk out a plan and include it in their manifesto, but since they are not serious, they are not taking any required steps,” said Harshjot Singh, a young farmer of the area.

Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said their officers had been trying to make farmers aware about the depleting groundwater.

