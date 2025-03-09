DT
Home / Punjab / Deported Ferozepur man recalls harrowing 8-month ‘dunki’ journey

Deported Ferozepur man recalls harrowing 8-month ‘dunki’ journey

The foreign dream of a man who attempted to reach the US through the “dunki” route eight months ago from this border district has been shattered now. Satpal Singh (28) of Lakha Singh Wala village in the Mamdot block paid...
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Satpal Singh (in middle), resident of Lakha Singh Wala village in Mamdot narrates his story to the media persons.
The foreign dream of a man who attempted to reach the US through the “dunki” route eight months ago from this border district has been shattered now. Satpal Singh (28) of Lakha Singh Wala village in the Mamdot block paid Rs 55 lakh to a travel agent last year to help him reach the US.

Despite having spent a fortune, the ride was not easy and he still got goosebumps while recalling the torture and trauma he endured during that journey, he said.

Speaking to The Tribune, Satpal said in June last year, he paid Rs 55 lakh to a Ludhiana-based travel agent who had promised to send him to the US. “My father passed away three years ago. We had 2.5 acre land, which we had to sell, besides other belongings, including ancestral gold ornaments and my bike to pay the amount in advance to the travel agent,” said Satpal, adding that he was hopeful that after reaching the US, he would be able to earn handsome money.

Recounting his harrowing ordeal, Satpal said it took him eight months to reach the US border.

“The travel agent had made big promises. However, once we reached Suriname, we realised we have been deceived. From there, we travelled by road and walked through dense forests for several days without proper food or potable water,” he said, recalling his group’s journey to their dream destination.

“We spent several months in the Panama forests and when we finally reached Mexico, we had to live in inhumane conditions,” he said, adding that on February 8 when they attempted to cross the border, they were arrested by the US authorities.

“We were kept in a detention camp for a few days, and on February 26, we were sent back to India on a commercial flight. There were eight others with me—three from Punjab and others from Haryana. First, we landed in Turkey, then in Delhi and finally we arrived at the Amritsar airport, where a Punjab Police official brought me home,” he added.

