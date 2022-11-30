Deposit Rs 15 crore with Registry, High Court tells Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Less than a month after the Punjab Government was rapped for “soft-peddling” after an industrial unit alleged loss of Rs 13.73 crore while claiming that its lawful operations were being stalled by protesters alleging violation of environment norms, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to deposit Rs 15 crore with its Registry. The amount is in addition to Rs 5 crore directed to be deposited on the previous date of hearing.

The direction came after Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj observed that a perusal of the reply clearly showed the district administration’s acknowledgement of illegal gathering of protesters at the site. Yet, it had not been able to ensure their removal. It also showed that the protesters had openly disapproved of the rule of law and procedures prescribed for seeking redressal of their grievances, if any.

Justice Bhardwaj added that it had become imperative to issue a notice to the Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), Ferozepur DC and the SSP to show cause why proceedings for contempt of orders, directions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and a High Court Division Bench should not be initiated against them.

The Ferozepur DC was also directed to file an affidavit giving the details of the protesters stalling the unit’s operations, and the details of the properties held by them and their leaders. Directions were further issued for ascertaining the damage /loss suffered by the petitioners or any other claimant. The matter was brought to Justice Bhardwaj’s notice after a petition was filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Malbros International Pvt Ltd and another petitioner.

Making it clear that counsel for the parties agreed to the nomination of a committee by the court for assessing and evaluating the loss to the petitioner or others, Justice Bhardwaj asserted that it would be headed by former HC Judge Justice RK Nehru.

